Devil's Den murder suspect James Andrew McGann was North Texas elementary teacher, sources say

The Brief A former North Texas teacher, Andrew James McGann, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the deaths of Clinton and Cristen Brink at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas. The couple was hiking with their two young daughters, ages 7 and 9, who were unharmed and are now safe with family. The motive for the killings and the manner in which the couple were killed have not yet been released by authorities.



The suspect who is accused of killing a married couple who were hiking with their children at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas was a teacher in Flower Mound, according to an Associated Press report.

28-year-old Andrew James McGann (Source: Washington County, Arkansas jail)

Devil's Den Attack

Arkansas State Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Andrew James McGann was arrested on Wednesday, July 30, four days after the couple was found dead along a trail at the state park.

State Police declined to release a motive Wednesday night, or state how the couple were killed. It’s also unclear when McGann will first appear in court or whether he has an attorney.

"If you commit a violent, senseless act here in our state, our law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice, because that’s what the people of Arkansas frankly deserve," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

After police released a composite sketch of the suspect, police were overwhelmed with tips from as far away as Washington state.

Sketch of person of interest in Devil's Den double homicide (Source: Arkansas State Police)

Arkansas couple killed

What we know:

Arkansas State Police said in a July 27 news release that a couple was killed at Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday, July 26, while they were hiking with their two daughters.

The girls, who are 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family members.

The parents have been identified as Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41. The family had just moved to the area from another state, police said.

Clinton Brink, 43, and Cristen Brink, 41

What they're saying:

"Arkansas State Police Special Agents have arrested James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale. He's been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Clinton David Brink and Kristen Amanda Brink. Clinton and Kristen were killed on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Devil's Den State Park. The suspect was taken into custody this evening at 4:57 PM at a business in the Springdale area," said Col. Mike Hagar with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

"So while an arrest has been made, we are refraining from releasing much of the information that led to that arrest," said Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Commander Maj. Stacie Rhoads. "We still have a lot of work to do in terms of, you know, securing a conviction, because that's our next big focus right now. But we will release some details as they become available that we think are pertinent. You know, the community deserves to know what happened and what led to that arrest, and we'll be happy to share that when the time is right."

Person of interest in Devil's Den double homicide (Source: Arkansas State Police)

Who is Andrew James McGann?

What we know:

Andrew James McGann was arrested at a barbershop in Springdale about 30 miles north of the state park, State Police said at a news conference Wednesday night. He was charged with two counts of capital murder and is being held at the Washington County Jail.

McGann had been hired at Springdale Public Schools as a teacher candidate for the upcoming year but had not yet come into contact with any of its families or students, the district said in a statement.

McGann was a teacher at a small Oklahoma school district until May and then resigned to take a job in another state, according to a statement from Sand Springs Public Schools, which is near Tulsa. It added that McGann had passed all background checks.

James Andrew McGann, 28 (Source: Arkansas State Police)

Andrew McGann's ties to Texas

Dig deeper:

According to Texas Education Agency records, McGann has a Texas Educator Certificate that was effective on July 21, 2023, and expires on August 31, 2028.

Records show McGann had a Dallas address, and it is believed he worked at the school in Flower Mound in 2023.

Sierra Marcum told The Associated Press that three years ago, her son was a student in McGann’s fourth grade classroom in Flower Mound, Texas. She described him as the "most standoff teacher she had ever met." Her son’s yearbook includes a photo of McGann.

"Pretty cold. You could ask him a question, and he would give you a one-word response," she said. "Overall just pretty disinterested in his students."

Where is Devil's Den State Park?

Big picture view:

Devil’s Den State Park is located about 25 miles south of Fayetteville, not far from the Oklahoma state border.

The park is located in a remote and rural area, where the terrain is rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service, State Police said.