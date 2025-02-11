Expand / Collapse search

Deviled eggs with caviar recipe from Mirador

By
Published  February 11, 2025 11:43am CST
Recipes
FOX 4

On the Tuesday, Feb. 11 episode of The Ten, stenographer Karen Schoeve joins Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello for an accurate count on the number of times they say the word "like" during the show. Plus, they try bonbon painting, new seasonal mocktails, and Chef Travis Wyatt's signature deviled eggs with caviar.

DALLAS - Chef Travis Wyatt from Mirador shows you how to make his signature deviled eggs with caviar. It's the perfect starter for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, stylish Galentine's lunch, or Saturday brunch.

Signature Deviled Eggs with Caviar

Ingredients: Egg, aioli, Dijon mustard, salt, house pickles, shallots, and chives, topped with caviar.

Steps:

1. Hard-boil the eggs and peel. Cut them into cups and remove the yolks. Store the whites in water.

2. Pass the yolks through a tamis using a scraper.

3. Add aioli, Dijon mustard, and salt, then pass the mixture through the tamis again.

4. Fold in the house pickles, shallots, and chives, and transfer the mixture to a piping bag for topping the egg whites. 

