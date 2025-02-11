Deviled eggs with caviar recipe from Mirador

Chef Travis Wyatt from Mirador shows you how to make his signature deviled eggs with caviar. It's the perfect starter for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, stylish Galentine's lunch, or Saturday brunch.

Signature Deviled Eggs with Caviar

Ingredients: Egg, aioli, Dijon mustard, salt, house pickles, shallots, and chives, topped with caviar.

Steps:

1. Hard-boil the eggs and peel. Cut them into cups and remove the yolks. Store the whites in water.

2. Pass the yolks through a tamis using a scraper.

3. Add aioli, Dijon mustard, and salt, then pass the mixture through the tamis again.

4. Fold in the house pickles, shallots, and chives, and transfer the mixture to a piping bag for topping the egg whites.