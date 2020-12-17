Developer accused of bribing two ex-Dallas City Council members

article

Another Dallas developer is charged with bribing city council members.

Federal prosecutors say Sherman Roberts paid Carolyn Davis and Dwaine Caraway to steer council votes on affordable housing projects in 2015.

It is the second housing corruption case involving the two former council members.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office is determined to restore Dallas’ trust in its city government by systematically dismantling the ecosystems that allowed this sort of corruption," said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. "We continue to attack the problem from every angle, targeting bribe payors, recipients, and facilitators."

Davis pleaded guilty in 2019 for taking bribes from another developer. She died in a car accident four months later.

Caraway is serving a prison sentence for a third bribery case involving a school bus agency.

Advertisement

RELATED:

Dwaine Caraway reports to prison, begins sentence for role in fraud case

Former Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis killed in wrong-way crash