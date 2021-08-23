Despite existing Richardson ISD mask mandate, parents continue polarizing debate

Richardson ISD already has a mask mandate in place. However, that didn't stop parents from giving their opinions at Monday's school board meeting.

The district also considered vaccine incentives up to possibly $500.

Others took the time in public comment to comment on the current mask policy in the district where masks are mandatory.

Some parents expressed thanks to the Richardson ISD school board which made the decision early on to keep a mask mandate in effect. Others weren’t so thankful.

Richardson, DeSoto and Dallas ISDs keep mask mandates in place, at least for now

One week into school, 127 Richardson ISD students out of 35,000 are at home with COVID-19.

Only 29 employees out of almost 7,000 also are in quarantine.

Monday was also the first day of Richardson ISD’s virtual learning for K-6th grade. According to the district, 1,000 students signed up for the first grading period. The virtual option will last until the vaccine is available for students under the age of 12.

"Nothing would make us happier than if we could have every student back in school without a mask," said Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone. "So we will follow the data with our health experts."

Under consideration Monday evening was paying staff a bonus if they’re vaccinated or they get one. That resolution was ultimately rescinded due to some hesitancy.

Advertisement

The district says they are not facing any current litigation from parents over the mask mandate.