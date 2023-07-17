Despite arrest made, few details released about Fort Worth shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured

Still very few answers from Fort Worth police about the motive behind a shooting that killed a father and injured three other people.

Police made an arrest just days after last month's shooting, but court records about the suspect still aren't available.

Jerron Albritton's grieving mother says she's only talked to an investigator once about what happened. He was a father of 12 children, husband and son.

His mother says she’s glad the suspect is behind bars, but that it isn’t taking the pain away.

38-year-old Albritton was fatally shot on June 21 at the Handley Oaks Apartments near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth. Three other people were injured.

Albritton’s mother, Sonja Wise, says she still doesn’t know exactly what happened in the minutes leading up to the shooting.

"I know about what everybody tells me. And we talked to the investigator once, but we haven't talked to him since. I still don't know a whole lot," she said. "All I know is that I had to bury my child. For a senseless shooting. A lot of neighbors said he just kind of got caught up in like the crossfire, so I'm not sure."

Fort Worth police records show the suspected shooter, 37-year-old Marcus Cornelius Robinson was arrested a week later on June 28 and booked on July 3 on a murder charge and for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

"It puzzles me how easy it is for felons to have weapons," Wise said. "I really don't have a lot of feelings about it right now. Because I think the hurt has taken over."

Court records show Robinson has a lengthy criminal record that includes three previous charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to deadly conduct, assault and drug charges and violating parole.

Police have said little about the investigation, including a possible motive.

And despite Robinson being booked two weeks ago, they have not made Robinson’s arrest affidavit available through them or the courts and have not said why.

But court records show Robinson and Albritton were neighbors, both living at the apartments on Handley Drive.

Albritton's family says the two did not know each other.

"He was shot in the head over his right eye, like kinda the temple, and on the left side in his back. He was like 10 feet, 10 steps away from his front door. I can't say if it was targeted or not. I'm not sure," Wise said.

Wise, who lives in Louisiana, says she found out about her son’s death from his wife.

"His wife called and said he had been shot, but she didn't know how bad it was. But she just knew he had been shot," she recalled. "I called her back, and she said that he was gone."

In addition to the murder and weapon charges, Robinson was also charged with two drug possession counts. He's jailed on a $123,000 bond.