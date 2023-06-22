Fort Worth apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The Fort Worth police chief is hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly overnight shooting.

One person was killed, and several others were injured in the shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive, which is on the city’s east side.

Police said they got 911 calls with reports of a shooting at the Handley Oaks Apartments.

By the time officers arrived, they found four victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The fourth person was grazed by a bullet and treated by paramedics.

Police Chief Neil Noakes expressed his frustration about the crime and said his officers are working to track down the shooter.

Related article

"We’re trying to get some information from the witnesses that were on scene, trying to get someone to give us good information so we can track this person down," he said.

Police have not shared any description of the suspect.

They said it is still early in the investigation.

There’s no word yet on the motive for the shooting.