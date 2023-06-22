Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth apartment shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

4 shot outside Fort Worth apartment complex

A late-night shooting outside a Fort Worth apartment complex killed one person and injured three others. FOX 4's Dionne Anglin has the latest on the investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth police chief is hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly overnight shooting.

One person was killed, and several others were injured in the shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive, which is on the city’s east side.

Police said they got 911 calls with reports of a shooting at the Handley Oaks Apartments.

By the time officers arrived, they found four victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The fourth person was grazed by a bullet and treated by paramedics.

Police Chief Neil Noakes expressed his frustration about the crime and said his officers are working to track down the shooter.

Related

12-year-old boy killed in Fort Worth shooting
article

12-year-old boy killed in Fort Worth shooting

A 12-year-old died at a hospital after a shooting late Monday night in Fort Worth.

"We’re trying to get some information from the witnesses that were on scene, trying to get someone to give us good information so we can track this person down," he said.

Police have not shared any description of the suspect.

They said it is still early in the investigation.

There’s no word yet on the motive for the shooting. 