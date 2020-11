article

The southern Dallas County city of DeSoto will hold a special election early next year for mayor.

The winner of the Feb. 2 special election will finish out the term of Mayor Curtistene McCowan.

Mayor McCowan died last month from cancer. She was 72.

Those hoping to fill her role must file by Dec. 2.

