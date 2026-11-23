DeSoto police ask for help identifying mail thief
DESOTO, Texas - Police in DeSoto are searching for a mail thief who used a stolen credit card at a nearby gas station after the burglary.
DeSoto Mail Thief
What we know:
On November 17 at around 4 a.m., an unknown suspect stole mail from multiple mailboxes in a DeSoto neighborhood, according to the DeSoto Police Department.
The suspect used a credit card that was stolen at a QuikTrip gas station around 15 minutes after the reported burglaries.
What we don't know:
We don't know the identity of the mail thief.
Police released two images of the suspect, who appears to be a black male with facial hair and braids or dreadlocks. He was reportedly driving a white or silver 2009 Cadillac DTS.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the burglary suspect is encouraged to contact DeSoto police detectives at (469) 658-3050.
Anonymous tips can be left for the DeSoto Police Department by texting DESOTO to 847411, or on the DeSoto Police Department's website here.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the DeSoto Police Department.