Mother of non-verbal student allegedly beaten with extension cord by DeSoto HS teacher's aide wants justice

The mother of a young man police say was abused by an educator at DeSoto High School tells FOX 4 she wants justice for her son.

DeSoto High School teacher's aide Gloria Lowe is charged with injury to a person with disabilities.

The 18-year-old alleged victim has special needs and is unable to speak.

"I am so confused, I’m angry, I’m hurt," said Bobby Williams.

One of Williams' adoptive sons was hurt by a teacher's aide at school, according to DeSoto Police.

Williams has several children with intellectual disabilities.

Two of her sons go to DeSoto High School for the ‘After 18 Program’ that teaches students with disabilities life skills.

"She was his one-on-one, and she would tell me how much she loved him. So I had no reason to think differently," Williams said.

She says on Oct. 25 a DeSoto detective called about a video of her 18-year-old son's teacher's aide hitting her son with an extension cord.

Williams asked us to help maintain his privacy and not show or name him.

"It was a power cord and I could see the three prong hitting him. Then there was another one where she was grabbing him to pick up paper," she recalled.

A classmate filmed these two incidents.

The arrest affidavit says the classmate showed the video to her mom who reported it to the police.

The affidavit goes on to say DeSoto PD issued a warrant for Lowe's arrest on Oct. 25.

She turned herself in two days later and is charged with injury to a person with disabilities with intent of bodily injury.

"I was so livid because I trusted you with my child, and you tell me all this time. These were the things you were doing to him," said Williams.

DeSoto ISD clarified to FOX 4 it was made aware of the videos on Oct. 24.

The next day, Lowe was placed on administrative leave and she's since been fired.

Williams wants the school district to take accountability.

"What about saying, we’re going to stand up in this district. This happened, we’re sorry it happened, and we’re going to do something about it," she said.

Since her son cannot speak for himself, Williams will be his voice.

"My child will have justice, they will have justice," she said. "I am now an advocate and I’m going to make sure everybody hears me."

FOX 4 looked into Lowe's past and records show she's had two criminal DWI cases and a couple of minor offenses, but no previous criminal cases involving violence.

We asked DeSoto how long she's worked at the district, but we haven't gotten a response.

Friday, she was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $15,000 bond and bonded out.