Juveniles setting off fireworks started fire that burned 192 acres in DeSoto, investigators say

DeSoto
DeSoto Fire Chief Bryan Southard (far right) walks DeSoto Officials (from left to right) City Manager Brandon Wright, Fire Marshall Brandon Freeman, and Mayor Rachel Proctor through the smoldering field close to the fire’s point of origin on the even

DESOTO, Texas - Investigators said two juveniles lighting off fireworks started a grass fire on July 3 in DeSoto.

The city's fire marshal said they did it behind one boy's home, near Belt Line and Cockrell Hill roads.

One of the boys called 9-1-1 to report the fire, which ended up burning just over 190 acres.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related issues while battling the flames, and no structures damaged.

The juveniles’ parents were ticketed. One citation was issued for illegal firework use and another for possession of fireworks, which are illegal in DeSoto. Each citation carries a fine up to $2,000.

The city of DeSoto may also file claims against them to recover costs associated with fighting the fire.