Firefighters responded to hundreds of grass fires on July Fourth holiday

Fort Worth Fourth Fireworks were cut very short Monday night after fireworks started a grass fire.

The Fort Worth fire chief says the grass fires began spreading quickly, damaging the mortars and cakes used to shoot off the fireworks.

It was a joint decision between the fire marshal and pyrotechnics company to cancel the rest of the show.

Grass fires were a problem for firefighters across North Texas Monday.

Fourth of July fireworks show in Fort Worth ends early due to grass fire

Video from SKY 4 Tuesday captured the aftermath of hundreds of grass fires that sparked over the Fourth of July holiday.

Several small grass fires that broke out along the Trinity River in Fort Worth Monday night forced the abrupt cancellation of the famed fireworks show at Panther Island Pavilion just minutes into the celebration.

"Last night during the course of the first six or seven minutes" said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis. "It became obvious that that grass fires that were occurring were developing at a much faster pace than the organization responsible for the shoot could put it out."

That organization is a San Antonio-based company called "Magic in the Sky." On Monday, pyrotechnics crews were seen dismantling the rest of the unused fireworks.

The Fort Worth Fire Department's bomb and arson unit will be eliminating the remaining fireworks in a "controlled environment."

"There were approximately 1,000 shells at that point that had been unshot," Davis said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, there were 203 grass fires on Monday.

In the city of Dallas, the numbers were high too.

"For the entire July Fourth day, we responded to 230 grass fires," said Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Evans says the number nearly doubled after 10 p.m. He attributed that in large part to illegal fireworks being shot off at night.

"With the hot dry conditions combined with fireworks used, we think that contributed a lot to what we responded to not only last night but the entire weekend," he said.

Dallas neighborhood hires off-duty officers to curb July 4 gunfire

Some fires sparked underneath city bridges, like the Commerce Street Viaduct. Luckily, no one was hurt, and no structures were burned.

Drone video sent in by a FOX 4 viewer captured a large grass fire Monday night on the Frisco/ Little Elm border.

Another FOX 4 viewer sent in a video of a grass fire burning dangerously close to her North Texas apartment complex. Thankfully, that fire never reached the apartment complex.

Evans reminds folks with leftover fireworks that it is illegal to shoot them off within the city limits and is urging folks not to do so again Tuesday night.