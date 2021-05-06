DeSantis to unemployed: Start looking for a job

Floridians receiving unemployment benefits will soon have to provide proof that they’re looking for a job, according to statements made by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

DeSantis lifted the requirement that people receiving benefits look for work early in the pandemic when unemployment was rising and few were hiring. But DeSantis has lifted restrictions on businesses, and the unemployment rate is below the national average.

"Normally when you’re getting unemployment, the whole idea is that’s temporary, and you need to be looking for work to be able to get off unemployment," DeSantis said at a news conference. "It was a disaster, so we suspended those job search requirements. I think it’s pretty clear now, we have an abundance of job openings."

The previous executive order waiving the work-search requirement will likely end May 29, DeSantis said.

"We absolutely can put more people to work. The demand is there. Business what to hire more people, and I think we can go in that direction very soon," DeSantis said.

