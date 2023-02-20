Deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills in car during North Texas traffic stop

A traffic stop in Smith County ended with a man under arrest when deputies found 42,000 fentanyl pills in the car.

Members of a special unit of sheriff's deputies from 8 different counties pulled over a car on I-20 in Smith County on Friday.

The driver, Erik Marin Islas Angeles of Mexico, gave permission for deputies to search his car.

Deputies found 9 pounds of fentanyl pills inside a "false compartment" in the car. It is approximately 42,000 pills.

Angeles is being held in jail on $2,000,000 bond.