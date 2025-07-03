Department of Homeland Security putting 17 miles of barriers into Rio Grande

The Brief DHS signed a waiver to quickly build a 17-mile buoy barrier in the Rio Grande, Cameron County, Texas. The waiver, signed by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, bypasses legal requirements to expedite the construction of the barriers. Texas's own efforts to deploy marine barriers, were previously a point of contention with the Biden administration.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security signed a waiver that will allow for a buoy barrier to be quickly constructed in the Rio Grande Valley.

DHS waiver for marine barriers in Texas

A string of buoys is pictured in the Rio Grande at the US-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas on August 25, 2023. The Republican governor of Texas signed a bill on December 18, 2023 that would allow state police to arrest and deport migrants who cross Expand

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem signed the waiver for 17 miles of the waterborne barrier in the Rio Grande in Cameron County, Texas.

The waiver allows for DHS to waive legal requirements, including environmental laws, to "ensure the expeditious construction of physical barriers and roads."

A release from the Department of Homeland Security says that waterways along the Southwest border have been identified as a "capability gap."

The department says the floating barrier will deter people from attempting to cross the border through dangerous waterways.

It is the sixth waiver that Noem has signed for border barrier construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas floating barriers

Local perspective:

Texas has placed several of its own marine barriers into the Rio Grande in recent years.

Governor Greg Abbott posted video of the large buoys going into place at the Texas-Mexico border shortly after President Trump was inaugurated.

The buoys were a point of contention between Texas and the Biden Administration.

The federal government sued Texas in 2023 to get the floating barriers removed, claiming it violated federal law.

A district court initially sided with the Biden Administration, but it was overruled by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In November, Abbott announced that the state would expand the length of the floating barriers in Eagle Pass.

Since President Trump took office, Texas has diverted some of its spending on border security.

Gov. Abbott has requested that the federal government reimburse Texas for over $11 billion for the state's border security efforts.

In the request, he said $4.75 billion had been spent on a border wall, other border barriers, local border security grants, processing criminal trespass arrests and relocation of migrants.