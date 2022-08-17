Denton woman tells police she drowned her husband

article

A Denton woman has been charged with murder after her husband drowned on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a woman holding a possibly deceased man in a creek between Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road.

Dora Alvarez Maldonado first told officers that a man she did not know was involved in her husband's drowning.

Police say the 44-year-old later told officers that she made up the story, and she was the one who drowned her husband.

Maldonado was arrested on Tuesday night.

She is currently in the City of Denton Jail, held on $500,000 bond.