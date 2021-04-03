Denton police searching for man who kidnapped woman at gunpoint

article

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man who kidnapped a woman at gunpoint while she was walking her dog in Denton Saturday morning.

The crime was reported just before 11:45 a.m., in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court.

Officers met with the victim, who said a man driving a silver or light blue SUV came up to her while she was walking her dog.

The man pulled out a gun and told the woman to get in his vehicle.

She got into the vehicle, but was able to escape a short time later.

The kidnapper drove off and was not found when police searched nearby.

Advertisement

Just 15 minutes earlier, a woman reported a similar attempted kidnapping near Oakmont and Park Palisades in Corinth.

Police are investigating to determine if the same suspect is responsible for both crimes.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Denton police at (940) 349-7812.