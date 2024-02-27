Denton police rescue driver trapped upside in creek after crash

Denton police officers saved a woman who was trapped in a flipped vehicle.

The car crashed off of a bridge and fell into a creek under I-35W south of Vintage Boulevard.

The vehicle was half-submerged when officers arrived.

"Hey, can you hear us?" the officers can be heard yelling in the video.

The woman inside began to sound the horn.

Officers were able to free the woman from the car by breaking through the driver-side window and took her to dry ground.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Police are now investigating the driver for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.