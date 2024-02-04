Denton police investigating fatal shooting of man found in vehicle

article

Denton police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Officers were called to Denia Park just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person.

The 911 caller said a male was unresponsive in a vehicle, and there was a bullet hole in a window.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police have not made an arrest in this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hunter Gay at (940) 349-7793, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477, or visit www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.