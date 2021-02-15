Denton opens warming stations during extreme cold

article

The city of Denton opened up warming stations to help people get out of the bitter cold.

The Denton Civic Center will stay open until noon Monday. Anyone who needs shelter can get a cot, water and some food.

The MLK Jr. and Northlake Recreation Centers will also open Monday morning.

The MLK Rec Center is open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Northlake Rec Center is open through Wednesday at the same times.

The city’s fire stations will also be open for restroom use and water.