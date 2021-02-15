Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Hard Freeze Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Red River County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Red River County

Denton opens warming stations during extreme cold

By FOX 4 Staff
Denton
DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton opened up warming stations to help people get out of the bitter cold.

The Denton Civic Center will stay open until noon Monday.  Anyone who needs shelter can get a cot, water and some food.

The MLK Jr. and Northlake Recreation Centers will also open Monday morning.

The MLK Rec Center is open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Northlake Rec Center is open through Wednesday at the same times.

The city’s fire stations will also be open for restroom use and water.