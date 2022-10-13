Denton officer arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct

article

Denton police said one of their officers was arrested earlier this week for allegedly behaving badly in public.

The arrest happened in Wise County, east of Denton. The officer, whose name was not released, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, the Denton Police Department said.

FOX 4 has reached out to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for the name and more information about what happened.

RELATED STORIES

Denton PD said the officer has been on military leave for more than two years and has not been working with the department during that time.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.