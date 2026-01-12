Denton meth traffickers get federal prison sentences

article

The Brief Two Denton men have received lengthy federal prison sentences for trafficking meth in the Eastern District of Texas. Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Information presented in court stated the men conspired with others to distribute illegal drugs, including meth.



Two Denton men were sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms after pleading guilty to intent to distribute meth.

What we know:

48-year-old Clayton Willis Caddell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Caddell was sentenced to 181 months in federal prison last Friday.

37-year-old Robert Alfonso Cazarin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison.

Both men were sentenced by Judge Sean D. Jordan on Jan. 9.

The press release stated the men conspired with others to distribute illegal drugs, including methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; and Denton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.

What we don't know:

We don't know who the others were involved in the scheme to distribute the methamphetamine.

What they're saying:

"This prosecution is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion," the press release stated. "The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad."