Denton man charged with murder of UNT employee near campus

Denton police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a UNT employee months after he was shot and killed near campus.

On Monday, police announced that 31-year-old Darontay Dashield had been arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Darontay Dashield (Source: Denton Police)

On Jan. 11, 43-year-old Cory Johnson, a UNT dining services employee, was shot multiple times inside his apartment on Eagle Drive. He died later that night.

Witnesses told police they spotted a man running through the apartment complex shortly after the shooting.

Investigators say they identified Dashield as the shooter through more witness interviews, physical evidence and digital evidence.

Denton police said Dashield knew Johnson and had previously stayed in his apartment. They also say they determined the suspect was inside Johnson's apartment at the time of the murder.

Dashield is currently in the Denton County Jail where he is being held on $500,000 bond.