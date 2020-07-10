Denton ISD pushes back the first day of school to Aug. 26

article

The first day of school has been delayed for students in the Denton Independent School District.

School board members voted unanimously to push the starting date back two weeks from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26.

The delay gives teachers and staff more time to get prepared for the year with new coronavirus guidelines, as well as create additional policies.

Board members are also considering a plan to start classes remotely and then bring kids back to campuses in smaller groups.

The Dallas ISD superintendent also said sending kids back-to-school in August might not be realistic.

“Initially, I thought we would be ready. But I am starting to have second thoughts. Can we pull this off by August 17?” he said. “Parents have pivoted. More than 50 percent are saying now they don’t want to come. I’m hearing loud and clear from teachers they are concerned how we can pull this off."

Hinojosa says pushing the start date into September is not out of the question.