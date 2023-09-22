Denton ISD joins lawsuit against TEA over school ratings

The Denton Independent School District is the latest school district to join a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency.

More than 80 districts statewide – including Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Plano, Prosper, and Red Oak ISDs – have joined the suit over the TEA’s updated accountability ratings.

The rating system currently assigns districts and their schools an A-F grade based on test results, academic growth, graduation rates and how well students are prepared for college or a career after high school.

Earlier this year, the TEA announced changes to the rating system since students are back in the classroom full-time.

The ratings will be based on measures that have yet to be decided.

Districts are concerned that the changes by the TEA could cause some campuses to drop a letter grade.

The agency has delayed the results of its 2023 ratings until next month.

Districts suing want a court to block them from applying retroactively.