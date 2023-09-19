Fort Worth, Plano ISDs consider joining lawsuit against TEA

More North Texas school districts will consider joining a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Tuesday night.

School board members in Fort Worth and Plano will discuss the lawsuit to stop changes to the state's accountability system for districts.

The rating system currently assigns districts and their schools an A-F grade based on tests results, academic growth, graduation rates, and how well students are prepared for college or a career after high school.

Earlier this year, the TEA announced changes to the rating system since students are back in the classroom full-time.

The ratings will be based on measures that have yet to be decided.

Districts are concerned that the changes by the TEA could cause some campuses to drop a letter grade.

More than 50 school districts across the state have joined in the lawsuit.

Dallas ISD's school board voted unanimously to join last week.

The school district says it does not have adequate time to prepare for the changes.

On Monday, Prosper ISD and Red Oak ISD announced they would be joining the lawsuit as well.

Frisco ISD also a part of the suit against the changes.

FOX 4 reached out to the TEA for comment last week, but they said they can't comment on legal matters.