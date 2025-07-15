Denton County man facing fentanyl murder charge
DENTON, Texas - A 45-year-old man from Krum, in Denton County, is charged with murder after a fatal fentanyl overdose.
What's new:
George Howard Cook II was arrested at his home on Monday.
Denton police accused him of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to 64-year-old Mark Saltsman in 2024.
Cook was also found with heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamines when he was arrested.
He is currently being held in the Denton jail on charges of murder and possession of a controlled substance.
His bond amount has not yet been set.
The backstory:
Denton police found Saltsman dead in his home on N. Wood Street on Dec. 3, 2024.
In June, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled he died from "mixed drug toxicity (heroin and fentanyl) with diabetic ketoacidosis."
During the course of an investigation, police said they found evidence that Cook sold Saltsman heroin containing fentanyl.
A warrant was issued for his arrest based on the medical examiner’s ruling.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Denton Police Department.