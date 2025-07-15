Denton County man facing fentanyl murder charge

article

The Brief George Cook was arrested and charged with murder for a fentanyl-related overdose death that happened in December. Denton police said they found evidence that Cook sold the victim heroin laced with fentanyl. Cook had additional drugs in his home when he was arrested on Monday, police said.



A 45-year-old man from Krum, in Denton County, is charged with murder after a fatal fentanyl overdose.

What's new:

George Howard Cook II was arrested at his home on Monday.

Denton police accused him of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to 64-year-old Mark Saltsman in 2024.

Cook was also found with heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamines when he was arrested.

He is currently being held in the Denton jail on charges of murder and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond amount has not yet been set.

Featured article

The backstory:

Denton police found Saltsman dead in his home on N. Wood Street on Dec. 3, 2024.

In June, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled he died from "mixed drug toxicity (heroin and fentanyl) with diabetic ketoacidosis."

During the course of an investigation, police said they found evidence that Cook sold Saltsman heroin containing fentanyl.

A warrant was issued for his arrest based on the medical examiner’s ruling.