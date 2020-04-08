Denton County extends stay-at-home order through April 30

article

Denton County’s stay-at-home order was extended to the end of this month and could continue beyond that.

County commissioners matched the governor’s statewide order. It closes essential businesses and bans large social gatherings until April 30.

Tarrant and Dallas counties have similar orders in place through April 30, although Dallas County’s public health emergency declaration lasts until May 20.

Collin County rescinded its own stay-at-home order that deemed all businesses essential after the governor released his statewide order.

Denton County has at least 366 confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven deaths. Many of the cases are connected to a state-supported living center for people with disabilities.

Commissioners also set aside $60,000 to help people impacted by the crisis.

