SMU Police search for missing 21-year-old student last seen on campus
DALLAS - Southern Methodist University police are searching for 21-year-old Brianna Arango, a student who was reported missing Thursday after she failed to attend scheduled activities.
What we know:
Arango was last seen on the SMU campus near Harold Simmons Hall, located off Airline Road, at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Her family contacted authorities around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when she did not arrive for a planned early-afternoon meeting. Police noted that Arango also failed to attend her 1 p.m. class, a disappearance officials are treating as a "matter of concern."
When last seen, Arango was wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants while carrying a beige tote bag.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Arango’s whereabouts is urged to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3388.
Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Silent Witness Program at 214-SMU-2TIP, online at smu.edu/2TIP, or through the SMU Aware safety app.
The Source: Information in this article comes from SMU police.