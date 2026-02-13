SMU Police search for missing 21-year-old student last seen on campus

article

The Brief Southern Methodist University police are searching for 21-year-old Brianna Arango, who was last seen Thursday afternoon near Harold Simmons Hall. Arango’s family contacted authorities after she failed to attend a 1 p.m. class and missed a scheduled meeting later that day. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants with a beige tote bag. Anyone with information is urged to contact SMU Police or the Silent Witness Program.



Southern Methodist University police are searching for 21-year-old Brianna Arango, a student who was reported missing Thursday after she failed to attend scheduled activities.

What we know:

Arango was last seen on the SMU campus near Harold Simmons Hall, located off Airline Road, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Her family contacted authorities around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when she did not arrive for a planned early-afternoon meeting. Police noted that Arango also failed to attend her 1 p.m. class, a disappearance officials are treating as a "matter of concern."

When last seen, Arango was wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants while carrying a beige tote bag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Arango’s whereabouts is urged to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3388.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Silent Witness Program at 214-SMU-2TIP, online at smu.edu/2TIP, or through the SMU Aware safety app.