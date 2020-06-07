Demonstration held outside Dallas apartments where Botham Jean was killed

article

Protests and demonstrations continued Sunday in Dallas, just a day after thousands of people marched through Downtown Dallas.

One protest started at Dallas police headquarters Sunday morning, and as protesters marched through Dallas, they made at a stop at the apartment complex where Botham Jean was killed in his apartment by former Dallas PD officer Amber Guyger in 2018.

A moment of silence was held for 8 minutes and 46 seconds for Jean, George Floyd, and other victims of police brutality.

RELATED: More George Floyd death coverage