Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins Tarrant County Senate District 9 runoff

The Brief Democrat Taylor Rehmet flipped Texas Senate District 9 in a major upset on Saturday, defeating Republican Leigh Wambsganss with 57% of the vote in a district held by the GOP for decades. The victory is being viewed as a national bellwether, as the district was carried by President Donald Trump by 17 points in 2024 and saw heavy GOP investment and presidential endorsements. Rehmet will serve only the remainder of the current term, expiring in early 2027, with both candidates set for a high-stakes rematch in the November general election for a full four-year term.



Voters in Tarrant County’s Senate District 9 elected a Democrat in a special runoff election, flipping a seat that had been held by Republicans for decades.

Voters leave the Park Tavern polling location after casting their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A Historic Shift in Tarrant County

What we know:

33-year-old Taylor Rehmet, an Air Force veteran and local union leader, defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss by a double-digit margin, winning 57% of the vote to 43%, according to unofficial results.

Taylor Rehmet greets a supporter at his Senate District 9 runoff watch party at Nickel City in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rehmet ran a campaign focused on cost-of-living pressures, public education and broader economic concerns. Wambsganss, a longtime Republican activist, emphasized conservative priorities.

Short-term win with long-term stakes

The election was held to fill a vacancy left by former Sen. Kelly Hancock. Since it was a special election, Rehmet will serve only the remainder of the current term. The seat will be on the ballot again in November, setting up a likely rematch between the two candidates.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Rehmet called the victory historic.

Wambsganss acknowledged the loss in a statement, calling the result "a wake-up call" for Republicans.

National momentum

Big picture view:

National Democrats pointed to the outcome as a sign of momentum, noting that President Donald Trump carried the district by about 17 percentage points a little more than a year ago. Trump endorsed Wambsganss and urged voters to support her in a post on Truth Social the day before the election, calling her a "MAGA warrior."

When asked about the result earlier Friday, Trump said he was unaware of the race.

"I don’t know. I didn’t hear about it," Trump told reporters. "That’s a local Texas race. Things like that happen."