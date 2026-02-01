Expand / Collapse search

Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins Tarrant County Senate District 9 runoff

Published  February 1, 2026 10:06pm CST
Texas Politics
Democrat and union leader Taylor Rehmet won a historic victory Saturday, flipping a long-held Republican Texas Senate seat.

The Brief

    • Democrat Taylor Rehmet flipped Texas Senate District 9 in a major upset on Saturday, defeating Republican Leigh Wambsganss with 57% of the vote in a district held by the GOP for decades.
    • The victory is being viewed as a national bellwether, as the district was carried by President Donald Trump by 17 points in 2024 and saw heavy GOP investment and presidential endorsements.
    • Rehmet will serve only the remainder of the current term, expiring in early 2027, with both candidates set for a high-stakes rematch in the November general election for a full four-year term.

DALLAS - Voters in Tarrant County’s Senate District 9 elected a Democrat in a special runoff election, flipping a seat that had been held by Republicans for decades.

FILE - Voters leave the Park Tavern polling location after casting their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A Historic Shift in Tarrant County

What we know:

33-year-old Taylor Rehmet, an Air Force veteran and local union leader, defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss by a double-digit margin, winning 57% of the vote to 43%, according to unofficial results.

Taylor Rehmet greets a supporter at his Senate District 9 runoff watch party at Nickel City in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Rehmet ran a campaign focused on cost-of-living pressures, public education and broader economic concerns. Wambsganss, a longtime Republican activist, emphasized conservative priorities.

Short-term win with long-term stakes

The election was held to fill a vacancy left by former Sen. Kelly Hancock. Since it was a special election, Rehmet will serve only the remainder of the current term. The seat will be on the ballot again in November, setting up a likely rematch between the two candidates.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Rehmet called the victory historic.

Wambsganss acknowledged the loss in a statement, calling the result "a wake-up call" for Republicans.

National momentum

Big picture view:

National Democrats pointed to the outcome as a sign of momentum, noting that President Donald Trump carried the district by about 17 percentage points a little more than a year ago. Trump endorsed Wambsganss and urged voters to support her in a post on Truth Social the day before the election, calling her a "MAGA warrior."

When asked about the result earlier Friday, Trump said he was unaware of the race.

"I don’t know. I didn’t hear about it," Trump told reporters. "That’s a local Texas race. Things like that happen."

The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX News and the Associated Press. Additional information is provided from politicians' social media pages.

