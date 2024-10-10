Man accused of killing Dallas 7-Eleven clerk was IDed by 5 witnesses before arrest made

The Brief Demarcus Miller, 38, was arrested on Wednesday for the June 2023 murder of 7-Eleven clerk Nathaniel Ogbolu. Court documents show 5 people over 16 months identified Miller as the store clerk's killer. Miller was briefly in police custody in July 2023 for an unrelated family assault charge, but it was later dropped, and he was released. Miller remains in the Dallas County jail on a $2.5 million bond.



A man arrested this week for last year's murder of a Dallas 7-Eleven clerk had been on the radar for detectives since days after the shooting, according to new documents.

At one point, after multiple witnesses came forward naming the suspected killer, he'd been in police custody for another charge. They questioned him about the murder, but he was released.

Demarcus Miller, 38, now sits in the Dallas County jail for the June 2023 murder of 7-Eleven clerk Nathaniel Ogbolu.

Nathaniel Ogbolu (Family Photo)

Investigators say Ogbolu was gunned down during a robbery in front of his wife with no warning. The gunman only got away with some cigarillos.

The search for Ogbulu's killer was featured on a FOX 4 Trackdown segment with Shaun Rabb shortly after when police released surveillance video of a man dressed in a hoodie, mask and gloves.

According to Miller's arrest affidavit FOX 4 obtained on Thursday, at least one person had already come forward days before our Trackdown segment aired, providing Dallas police with Miller’s name and social media accounts.

On the same day FOX 4’s Trackdown segment aired, a second person contacted the detective. That woman told police that Miller "admitted to committing the offense after showing her footage of the offense released to the public".

Two more people identified Miller as the suspect in the summer of 2023.

In July 2023, Miller was arrested for an unrelated charge of assault of a family member.

While in custody, Dallas detectives questioned Miller about the store clerk’s murder. He denied any involvement.

However, police did seize Miller’s cell phone, which had photos of him "wearing a black ski mask and gray hoodie shortly after the offense," according to the affidavit.

Miller’s assault case was eventually dropped at the request of the apparent victim, and he was released from jail earlier this year.

Then earlier this month, police spoke with a fifth person who again identified Miller as the murder suspect, saying she saw him wearing the same clothes in person on the night of the murder.

Despite these pieces of evidence, the Dallas Police Department didn’t arrest Miller on a capital murder charge until Wednesday, nearly 16 months after Ogbulu was killed.

Online court records show Miller has a long criminal history in Dallas County dating back a decade.

Dallas police say Miller was arrested by a U.S Marshal’s Task Force, but they didn’t say how he was ultimately located.

Miller remains in the Dallas County jail on a $2.5 million bond.