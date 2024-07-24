Delta Air Lines meltdown causing ripple effect at DFW Airport

Delta Air Lines is slowly recovering from the travel cancelations and delays nightmare related to last week's global outage.

While other airlines have mostly recovered, the Atlanta-based airline still isn't back on track.

There are hundreds of displaced bags and as many gut-wrenching situations.

Delta passenger Toki Wright is among the airline travelers affected by last week’s worldwide tech outage.

"The flight got canceled, got delayed about four times," he recalled. "And then after the fourth delay, I was put on a flight to Detroit."

Wright traveled from Boston to Las Vegas where he met up with his 5-year-old daughter. The plan was to fly with her to Dallas so she could spend time with her stepsister who lives there.

"They took me off the flight. They said there wasn’t a crew. After there wasn’t a crew, they still took my bag. They didn’t give us our bags back," he said.

That was four days ago.

"I was just coming to bring my daughters together to hang out as a vacation. I was supposed to be back in Boston Wednesday," Wright said.

Among the U.S. airlines recovering from the software disruptions, Delta is said to be struggling the most to return to normal operations.

The carrier’s Atlanta hub has seen the heaviest difficulty with coordinating pilots, flight attendants, thousands of canceled flights and lost bags piling up.

As the Department of Transportation opens an investigation into the Atlanta-based airline, the problems have caused a ripple effect in places like DFW Airport.

Meantime, Wright remains hopeful even though he’s frustrated and unable to find his bags.

"It says in the system, our bags are here," he said. "But God is good. What am I going to do? Be mad? I don’t know at this point."

The federal investigation aims to find out how after the breakdown other airlines are back to normal yet Delta is still canceling hundreds of flights.

They are also looking into the lack of customer service resources. People are stranded and waiting hours on the phone to speak to someone.