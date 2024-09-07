Missing Princeton woman found dead, suspect killed in Missouri shootout, police say

article

A missing Princeton woman was found dead and the suspect in her disappearance was shot and killed by state troopers in Missouri.

Delisha Evans was reported missing on Friday morning.

Princeton police say they responded to a fire at Evans' home on Winding Meadow Trail around 7:30 on Friday morning. Family members told officers that Evans had not been seen since Wednesday.

Evans' information was put into state and national databases as a missing person. After learning more from the family and the investigation, police enhanced her entry to a critical missing person.

Ryan Phillips was named the primary suspect in Evans' disappearance. The critical missing report warned that they may be traveling in a Red Land Rover.

Police say due to the critical missing person broadcast and license plate readers, Missouri State Troopers were notified that the vehicle was in Saint Louis County.

Troopers tried to pull over the car, but Phillips led them on a chase, according to police.

Phillips' car crashed and there was a shootout between the troopers and the suspect. Phillips was shot and killed.

Missouri State Troopers searched the suspect's car and found Evans' body.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, Princeton Police Department and Texas Rangers are working together to investigate the incident.