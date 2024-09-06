Body found by construction workers in Collin County

article

The Brief Construction workers who were preparing a site in a new development in Princeton discovered a body on Thursday afternoon. There's no word yet on an identity or cause of death. Princeton police, the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating.



A Collin County construction crew found a body while preparing land in a new development.

The crew made the discovery on Thursday afternoon while working at a site south of CR398 between CR394 and S. Beauchamp Boulevard in Princeton.

Police were called to the scene. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are also now investigating.

The medical examiner’s office will work to identify the body and determine a cause of death.

It’s not yet clear if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Princeton Police Department.