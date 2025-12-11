Jury to resume deliberating Friday in Tarrant County deputy shooting trial

The Brief A jury is deciding the sentence for Leland Williams, who pleaded guilty to shooting a Tarrant County deputy in 2023. Prosecutors want life in prison; the defense argues Williams is remorseful and deserves a lesser term. Deputy Brent Brown survived four gunshots and has since returned to full duty after major surgeries.



The man who shot a Tarrant County sheriff's deputy two years ago will soon learn his fate.

The jury began deliberations around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. They are deciding the punishment for the gunman who shot and seriously injured an off-duty deputy inside a Fort Worth credit union in 2023.

Leland Williams trial continues

Leland Williams in court

What's new:

Leland Williams was seen sitting with his attorneys in a Tarrant County court Thursday. Previously, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a peace officer.

The proceedings Thursday began with closing arguments. The state urged the jury to return the maximum life sentence. The defense asked for a lighter sentence, calling Williams remorseful.

Deputy Brent Brown, a 14-year veteran with the Tarrant County sheriff’s department, was in court Thursday for this final phase. He is back at work on full-duty after two major surgeries and an emotional recovery.

The jury deliberated for hours Thursday, but adjourned for the day in the evening and are set to return at 8 a.m. Friday.

On Wednesday, the defense indicated to the jury during punishment phase testimony that he deserves prison time, but not life in prison.

Featured article

Defense asks for lighter sentence

What they're saying:

"He did a terrible thing, and he needs to be punished for it, and not a slap on the wrist. But it’s also not life in prison," said defense attorney J. Eric Nichols.

Tarrant County deputy shooting

The backstory:

It was November 2023 at the Fort Worth Community Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road. Williams appeared on the bank’s surveillance video, apparently agitated, and at one point he walked out, then returned.

Related article

He was seen pacing, and ultimately approaching Brown, who he had spoken to briefly moments before he opened fire.