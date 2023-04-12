Deep Ellum shooting victim’s family sues bar where she died

The family of a woman killed in Dallas last month is suing the bar where she died.

Danielle Jones was one of two people shot to death at The Bitter End in Deep Ellum on March 15.

Police said the shooter was targeting the other victim on the patio. Jones was inside the bar and hit by a stray bullet that went through a window.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, ran off after the shooting.

Police still have not made an arrest or released any security video from the scene.

Family and friends said Jones was a single mother from Houston who visiting the Dallas area for spring break. She had taken her son to Six Flags and then decided to go out for drinks with friends.

A lawsuit filed by Jones’ family said the bar should have done more to keep customers safe because of Deep Ellum’s recent history of violent crimes.

The suit claims the defendants "failed to ensure sufficient security measures, personnel, guards and patrols at Bitter End, as well as failing to ensure adequate access controls to prevent loitering, to reasonably ensure the safety of their premises despite being located in an area where crime is prevalent."

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.