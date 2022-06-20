Deep Ellum shooting leaves 1 man injured

article

A man was hurt in a shooting in Deep Ellum early Monday morning.

He was hit in the leg around 2 a.m. near Main Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in Dallas.

Police believe a fight between two groups of people ended with gunfire. They believe the man who was hit was part of the fight.

So far, no arrests have been made.

