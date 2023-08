article

Dallas police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Deep Ellum.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken on Commerce Street near Malcolm X Boulevard.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape in front of the business and around the parking lot.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Police have not yet released any official details.