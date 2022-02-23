Dedicated fans brave wintry weather to watch U.S. women's national soccer team in Frisco

To say the fans that showed up in Frisco Wednesday for the U.S. women's national soccer team are dedicated would be an understatement.

The match is part of an important tournament for the team, and there was little chance of it being postponed. Officials at the stadium stepped up to try and help the fans deal with the cold and ice.

It was quite fitting that the U.S. played Iceland.

Buying tickets a ways out is always a bit of gamble this time of the year in Texas. But the U.S. women’s national team coming to town was an opportunity few were willing to miss.

Though their red, white and blue was often concealed under layer after layer, fans of the U.S. women’s national team would not be deterred.

Players from Elite FC in Argyle were among those who showed up with plenty of time to spare.

"I figure if the ladies are out there playing on the field, the least we can do is sit down and watch them," said fan Josh Combs.

Though sitting down and watching them likely wasn’t an easy task. Beyond the near-single-digit wind chill and a light drizzle, seats themselves had a sheen of ice.

And that’s to say nothing of the roads that didn’t deter some from traveling across the state.

Teresa Villareal and Jessica Charles came from New Braunfels.

"We’re going to drive back," Villareal said. "We both work tomorrow."

For them, coming to the game was even more important.

It comes just days after the U.S. women’s national team reached a settlement with U.S. Soccer in its equal pay lawsuit.

"It was just well earned well deserved, and we support the women," Charles said.

Game organizers did what they could to make it comfortable. Access to club areas was opened up for all ticket holders, and otherwise slippery stairways were salted.

For some, the conditions weren’t much.

"I grew up playing soccer. I played in this weather in high school and college," said fan Kathyn Kalman. "This is the high school season here in Texas, so I wasn’t worried at all."

But everyone had a strategy or two for staying warm.