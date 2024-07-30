North Texas Christian radio host's mistress gets life in prison for role in Ponzi scheme targeting seniors

Tarrant County prosecutors sentenced a woman to life in prison for her role in a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme involving senior citizens.

Prosecutors believe Debra Mae Carter, 65, came up with the scheme.

Carter worked with the man she was having an affair with — former Christian radio host William "Doc" Gallagher, 83 — to steal millions from retirees.

Carter made fake documents to launder the money they stole. A prosecutor on the case called her the mastermind behind the entire Ponzi scheme.

One victim who testified in court said Carter showed no remorse for her crimes and the dozens of people she hurt.

Brenda and Gary Wilkerson were married on Valentine’s Day in 1957. They added four boys to their family and always had strength in their faith.

Brenda was an avid listener to a Christian radio program that featured William Gallagher, also known as ‘Doc.’

In 2016, when Brenda heard an elder at their church had invested with Doc, she and Gary did, too, investing a total of $50,000.

"Because I had read his book and had listened to the program and thought it sounded all great," she recalled.

But in 2019, Brenda’s world fell apart when she lost her husband Gary.

Then in March 2019, the money they invested was gone.

"I was already under such tremendous stress from losing my husband. That just really was a punch in the gut," Brenda said.

Gallagher was arrested for the Ponzi scheme. He stole more than $30 million from more than 170 mostly retired victims.

But Doc didn’t do it alone. In March 2021, Carter, Gallagher’s alleged mistress, was also arrested and charged for her role. She forged documents to keep the money from coming back to the victims.

Tarrant County Asst. DA Lori Varnell prosecuted both cases and believes Carter was the mastermind behind the scheme.

"She was more culpable in many ways because I believe that she was the idea person behind the Ponzi scheme," she said. "What struck me about this case was the many ways in which Ms. Carter was deceptive and her ability to keep straight so many different lies that she was spinning."

Brenda was a witness for the state in both trials.

"In Gallagher’s, he sat with his arms folded and his eyes closed. He leaned back in the chair with his legs out never even like he was taking a name. And she did the same thing," she recalled.

Gallagher was convicted in Dallas and Tarrant County. He was sentenced to three life sentences for his role.

This week, Carter received her life sentence.

"I wanted her to get a life sentence. She damaged too many people’s lives," Brenda said.

Carter actually ended up representing herself at trial.

The Tarrant County DA’s Office is now working to get the victims’ money back.

So far, Brenda says she’s seen $4,200 back from her original $50,000 investment.