Officials investigate death of man arrested for public nudity in Garland

A man arrested for public nudity in Garland on Wednesday has died. He suffered a medical emergency shortly after being taken into custody. Dallas County officials are investigating the cause and circumstances of his death.



A man arrested for public nudity in Garland on Thursday has died at a hospital.

Garland police say Dallas County officials are leading the investigation into his death.

Man dies after public nudity arrest

What we know:

The incident began after multiple Garland residents called 911 to report seeing a nude man in public on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive around 3 p.m. to find the man completely unclothed in a public area.

Officers attempted to talk to the man outside a restaurant, but they say he was uncooperative. After trying to detain him, they say he began fighting and speaking incoherently.

Garland PD says the man suffered a medical emergency shortly after being taken into custody. Garland Fire paramedics responded to give him medical aid and take him to a nearby hospital.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., Garland PD says they were notified that the man had died in the hospital.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the man's cause of death.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man is unknown, and Garland PD says it will not be released at the time of reporting.

The investigation is ongoing.