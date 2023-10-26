Man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking charge in Ellis County

article

A 28-year-old man was convicted and sentenced in Ellis County’s first human trafficking case heard by a jury.

Prosecutors said Deandre DeSuza, of Las Vegas, had an online relationship with a 14-year-old in Ellis County that he met on social media.

Investigators said he flew to the North Texas, drove to Ellis County to meet up with her.

The family's reports to the sheriff's department led to his arrest.

The jury found him guilty and DeSuza was sentenced to life in prison.