Deadly plant found growing near White Rock Lake

An innocent-looking plant found at a popular North Texas lake could be deadly.

Dallas Park and Recreation Department officials said water hemlock was recently discovered near White Rock Lake.

Hemlock is a highly poisonous plant that has small clusters of white flowers that grow in an umbrella formation.

The toxins affect the central nervous system and can cause violent convulsions just minutes after exposure.

People are advised to not touch it. It can be fatal if ingested.

Water hemlock | Photo courtesy the USDA Forest Service

Crews have already sprayed a pesticide on the plant that was discovered. They returned to the lake Friday morning to spray it again and search for other plants.

"We stretch close to the water in the middle of our walk/run. We stretch close to the water, so it really concerns us," said Solomon Wondu, who often runs in the area where the hemlock was discovered.

"Definitely something to be concerned about and just stay away from the weeds, not get so close to the shore and appreciate it from afar," added Troy Castle, who lives nearby.

Officials said all parts of the plant are poisonous and the amount of toxin tends to be higher in sunny areas, so it’s especially a concern during Texas summers.