Expand / Collapse search

Dallas County monkeypox cases climb to 52

By
Published 
Dallas County
FOX 4
article

In this photo illustration, blood test vials are seen in front of a screen that says ''Monkeypox'' (Photo illustration by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Expand

DALLAS - Dallas County ran out of the monkeypox vaccine as cases climb. There are now 52 confirmed cases.

The county said it ordered another 300 doses from the federal government last week but does not know when they will arrive.

Vaccination appointments are limited to people who have had direct contact with an infected person.

Man may have spread monkeypox in Dallas, health officials say

In Denton County, two more people there likely have monkeypox. They could be the second and third cases in the county.

The county is waiting for the CDC to confirm those test results. In the meantime, it is conducting contact tracing for anyone who may have had direct contact with the infected patients.

The CDC said monkeypox is most often spread by sexually active gay and bisexual men.

What is Monkeypox? What are Monkeypox symptoms? Answers about a rare disease