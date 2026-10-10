Stabbing leaves 46-year-old dead; Dallas police investigating

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The Brief A 46-year-old stabbing victim died Friday night after being taken to the hospital, according to Dallas police. It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Midpark Road. Police said they believe they know who stabbed the victim, but have not released any further details regarding a suspect.



Dallas police said they are investigating after a 46-year-old was killed in a stabbing Friday night.

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department said officers received a call for service around 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Midpark Road, where they found the victim, 46-year-old Corey Brown, with stab wounds.

Brown was taken to a local hospital, but later died, according to police.

What we don't know:

Investigators said they believe they know who stabbed Brown, but have not released any further information regarding a suspect.

The motive behind the stabbing was also still under investigation as of Saturday, according to the police department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Y. Perez, #10407, at 469-849-3757 or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.