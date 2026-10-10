Stabbing leaves 46-year-old dead; Dallas police investigating
DALLAS - Dallas police said they are investigating after a 46-year-old was killed in a stabbing Friday night.
What we know:
The Dallas Police Department said officers received a call for service around 8:15 p.m. on Friday.
Officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Midpark Road, where they found the victim, 46-year-old Corey Brown, with stab wounds.
Brown was taken to a local hospital, but later died, according to police.
What we don't know:
Investigators said they believe they know who stabbed Brown, but have not released any further information regarding a suspect.
The motive behind the stabbing was also still under investigation as of Saturday, according to the police department.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Y. Perez, #10407, at 469-849-3757 or yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press release from the Dallas Police Department.