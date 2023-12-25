Christmas Eve fire at Weatherford western wear store does $50K in damage, officials say

A Christmas Eve fire at a Western store in Weatherford did more than $50,000 in damage, according to Weatherford Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews were called to David's Western Wear on South Main Street Sunday.

Fire crews saw flames shooting out of the parapet wall and the awning.

Source: Weatherford Fire

Investigators believe the fire was electrical and accidental in nature, according to Weatherford Fire.

None of the fire or smoke damaged the interior of the structure.

In a post on Facebook, the store's owner, David Isham, said the store was closed and locked at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

"I also want to say thank you to many of my great staff that dropped everything on Christmas Eve to go up and see what they could do to help. I hate that anyone had to sacrifice their Christmas Eve but I am so grateful," wrote Isham.

The owner said they look forward to quickly rebuilding the store.