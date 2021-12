article

The sports journalist who founded ‘Dave Campbell's Texas Football’ died Friday in Waco.

Campbell was a lifelong Texan who grew up in Waco and attended Baylor before being drafted into the army. He fought in France and Germany during WWII.

After the war, Campbell started working as a sportswriter. He founded the Texas Football magazine in 1959 to better cover football in Texas.

Campbell was 96 years old.

