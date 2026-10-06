DART increases safety and security for Texas-OU weekend

The Brief DART is deploying extra police, security, fire enforcement officers, and ambassadors to manage crowd safety and travel for the Texas-OU game at the State Fair. The heightened security comes amid a push for passenger vigilance following a recent fatal crash in Garland and a high number of train-related accidents in 2025. Officials are urging riders to stay aware of their surroundings, avoid distractions like phones and earbuds, and arrive early with patience.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year – the Texas-OU game during the State Fair of Texas.

This comes as the transit agency pushes for more safety awareness following a recent deadly crash.

Texas-OU Weekend

What we know:

This year, DART will have extra police officers, extra security officers, extra fire enforcement officers, and even ambassadors working to help Texas Longhorn and Oklahoma Sooner fans heading too and from the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Rivalry.

They will be in place to help people purchase tickets, find the best route, and stay safe.

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What they're saying:

Chief Charles Cato said DART has a very robust plan in place for the weekend to keep traffic flowing.

"It’s a plan that we’ve tested and used. We refine each year after we have these events," he said. "We believe we have a plan that we can execute successfully to get people into and out of the fair and it’s safe, efficient, and hopefully it matters whether everybody has a great time."

He also encouraged people to do their part by arriving early and packing their patience.

"But other than that, please pay attention to your surroundings," he said.

DART Safety Awareness

The backstory:

Last week, a woman was hit and killed in Garland while attempting to cross the tracks.

There were four similar incidents in a very short period of time last year. The chief called 2025 a rough year for DART accidents.

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What you can do:

Chief Cato again encouraged riders to pay attention to their surroundings.

"First of all, people are distracted. Sometimes they're looking at their phones. Sometimes they have ear buds in. They can't see, they're not paying attention, hearing or seeing their surroundings. Others are where they willfully see the train, the warning signals and the gate arms down and they try to beat the train across the tracks. And some others, unfortunately I believe at least one has been intentional," he said.