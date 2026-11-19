The Brief Memorial High School football players are being medically evaluated for symptoms consistent with rhabdomyolysis following offseason workouts. Frenship ISD has scaled back workout intensity, expanded safety education, and reported the matter to Child Protective Services. The exact number of affected students and their specific medical diagnoses have not been released due to privacy laws.



Six junior varsity and varsity football players at Memorial High School in Lubbock, Texas have been admitted to a hospital for treatment amid medical evaluations for symptoms consistent with rhabdomyolysis, including one player reportedly in the intensive care unit, a Lubbock physician said.

Football players hospitalized

What we know:

According to Chron.com, Dr. Amanda Backlund of Lubbock Primary Care Center confirmed the hospitalizations.

According to school officials, Frenship Independent School District continues reviewing its football offseason program after learning that student athletes were being evaluated for symptoms linked to rhabdomyolysis.

In a statement, Frenship ISD did not release details on the number of affected athletes or specific diagnoses, citing student privacy laws, though officials said coaches and athletic trainers have been in touch with families and are monitoring students.

Child Protective Services notified

What's next:

District and campus administrators are examining what factors may have contributed to the cases and have reported the matter to Child Protective Services for investigation.

"As we actively monitor the situation, the football offseason workout has been modified to a less rigorous workout, and athletic staff have expanded education efforts with student athletes regarding rhabdomyolysis risk factors and preventative measures, including proper hydration, nutrition, rest, and early recognition of symptoms," school district officials said in a statement.

District officials said they are working with healthcare professionals, parents and campus staff as they monitor student wellbeing.

What is Rhabdomyolysis?

Dig deeper:

Rhabdomyolysis, often called "rhabdo," is a serious medical condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down rapidly, releasing proteins and electrolytes into the bloodstream.

One of those proteins, myoglobin, can overwhelm and damage the kidneys as they try to filter it out, potentially leading to acute kidney failure, severe muscle swelling or dangerous heart rhythms caused by high potassium levels.

In school sports, the condition is typically triggered by sudden, intense or prolonged exercise, particularly when athletes return from a break, do unfamiliar high-repetition workouts or train in heat without enough rest and hydration.

Key symptoms include severe muscle pain or swelling, weakness or trouble moving limbs, and dark, tea- or cola-colored urine, though not every patient has all three. Mild cases can often be treated with rest and oral fluids, while moderate to severe cases usually require hospitalization for intravenous fluids to flush the proteins from the kidneys and prevent permanent damage.

About Frenship Memorial and Frenship ISD

Frenship Memorial High School in Lubbock, Texas, opened in 2025 and is in its second year of operation, with its football team competing in Class 5A Division I, Region I, District 2 under coach Jason Richards.

Frenship Independent School District is a fast-growing suburban public school district in the South Plains of Texas, headquartered in Wolfforth (a suburb just southwest of Lubbock) and serving both Wolfforth and portions of western Lubbock County. It is one of the fastest-growing districts in West Texas, serving more than 12,000 students, according to the district's website.

The Panthers recorded their first varsity district victory Oct. 29 with a 30-21 win over Caprock. Frenship Memorial closed its season Nov. 6 with a 55-16 loss to Tascosa, finishing with a 2-8 record.