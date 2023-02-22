Danny Defenbaugh, former head of FBI Dallas, dies at age 71

article

The former head of the Dallas FBI office has died after a long illness.

Danny Defenbaugh served the bureau for 33 years.

He was a certified bomb technician and oversaw 150 investigations including the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

As head of the Dallas FBI office, Defenbaugh led the probe into the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

He was also part of the investigation team looking into the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Defenbaugh was 71.